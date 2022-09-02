Smashing Pumpkins to play free New York City gig later this month









The Smashing Pumpkins have just revealed that they will play a free concert in New York City later in September this year. The gig will enable the band to warm up ahead of their upcoming North American tour with Jane’s Addiction.

The legendary alternative rock band, now comprised of original members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and the additional Jeff Schroeder, will be playing an “intimate club performance” on Thursday, September 22nd, at the Irving Plaza.

Whilst the tickets are wholly free, anyone wishing to grab on must enter a contest through the radio station ALT 92.3. The radio station will be dishing out the winning tickets next Tuesday (September 6th).

The Smashing Pumpkins begin their tour of North America proper when they play in Dallas, Texas, at the American Airline Center on October 2nd. The tour will take them all over the United States and Canada, and the last show will be in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 19th. Jane’s Addiction will support the band on the entire tour, while additional support will come from Poppy and Meg Myers on certain dates.

Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins recently collaborated back in May of this year to play ‘Jane Says’ on the Howard Stern Show. Then Billy Corgan appeared at Lollapalooza in Chicago this year, alongside Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell’s side project, Porno For Pyros. Together they played a rendition of Led Zeppelin’s ‘When The Levee Breaks’.

According to guitarist Jeff Schroeder, the work on Smashing Pumpkins’ 12th studio album has been completed. Corgan said back in 2020 that the new record would be a double album that would be something of a sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina. It will be the first album from the band since 2020’s CYR.