Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell retires from the band









Welcome back to what is slowly becoming our ‘Weekly Smash Mouth Watch’, where we bring you all the pertinent news about everyone’s favourite Shrek-related band.

Today we have a doozy: Steve Harwell, the founding member and singer for the group, has announced his retirement from the band due to health complications.

“Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last 8 years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” a representative for the band told The New York Post. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell said in a statement to TMZ. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honour performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

If you, like any reasonable reader, are thinking, “How do you possibly replace the lead singer with anyone else? Nobody else in the world sounds like that,” then you obviously didn’t see that Smash Mouth did indeed replace Harwell briefly while the singer was recovering from heart-related complications. The band made no announcement and played the shows in question with a heavy mix of Harwell’s vocals playing over top, so maybe this is their current plan going forward?

In any case, if you are a lifelong Smashmouther, surely this is a dark day in the fandom. Harwell concluded his final show with an obscenity-laden rant, which weirdly is only the second or third weirdest thing to happen in the world of Smash Mouth this week.

Check out some of the footage from the (as of now) last Smash Mouth show with Harwell, including a few obscenities that you won’t find in any Dreamworks movie, down below.

