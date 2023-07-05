‘Smallville’ actor Allison Mack released from prison following sex-trafficking sentence









In 2021, actor Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison due to a connection to a sex-trafficking case. Now, after serving two years behind bars, the Smallville actor has been released from incarceration early.

Mack was released on July 3rd following her cooperation with the prosecutor in bringing the sex cult leader Keith Raniere to justice. The actor was able to provide various audio recordings in which Raniere talked about a branding ritual committed against sex slaves.

In a statement released prior to her sentencing, Mack apologised for her connection with Raniere, stating to Albany Times Union: “It is now of paramount importance to me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry”.

She added: “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had… I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life”.

During her original sentence in 2019, Mack pled guilty to her charges of conspiracy and racketeering. The associated cult NXIVM was created back in 1998 as a self-help programme, with Raniere serving as one of the founders. He was found guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and wire fraud conspiracy. Through the evidence, partly provided by Mack, he was sentenced to 120 years behind bars in an Arizonan prison.

Prior to her involvement with the cult, Mack had been known for appearing on the TV series Smallville. Set as a teenage retelling of the superhero Superman, Mack played the recurring role of Chloe Sullivan opposite Tom Welling’s Clark Kent.

Aside from her role in Smallville, Mack was also known for her involvement in shows such as the sitcom Wilred, which was shown on FX and BBC Three.