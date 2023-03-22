Sly Stone announces new memoir, ‘Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)’









Sly Stone, the funk pioneer behind Sly and the Family Stones, has announced his new memoir. The book will be titled, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

“For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story, I wasn’t ready,” Stone announced. “I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”

White Rabbit publisher Lee Brackstone also stated: “I fell in love with Sly Stone as a teenager and have been obsessed with his music and the mysterious story of his life ever since. To be publishing his memoir at White Rabbit Books is the ultimate honour.”

Adding: “It simply doesn’t get any bigger or more exciting than this: a bona fide genius, a funk visionary who re-set the dial in the late ’60s and in so doing anticipated the hip-hop revolution to come. This book delivers and then goes again.”

The memoir has been written along Ben Greenman who is known for his previous work writing for George Clinton of P-Funk and The Beach Boys bandleader Brian Wilson. It will also include a foreword by Questlove.

Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) is set to be released on October 17th. Questlove’s own publishing house holds the rights in the US, while White Rabbit Books will be publishing it in the UK.

