Slowthai shares new song 'I Know Nothing'









Slowthai - 'I Know Nothing' 2.7

British rapper Slowthai has recently confirmed that LP number 3 is done and almost ready to roll out. To celebrate, the artist born Tyron Kaymone Frampton has dropped his first new music of 2022 with the brand new track ‘I Know Nothing’.

“‘I Know Nothing’ is a fight back against those people who are so quick to put the blame on the younger generation,” Slowthai explains in a statement. “In a world full of misinformation and judgement, it only reveals the true intentions of how miserable people’s lives must be as they are so quick to jump on the bandwagon and applaud or point out people’s failures or vulnerabilities.”

“Instead, we should be lifting people up when we see them fall,” he adds. “Social media can and should be used as a tool for connection and good, but instead, it serves to gloat and punch down. It fails to show the harsh reality we live in, which can lead to isolation and depression. Let’s lift each other up.”

Question: is there anything more eye-rolling than a song being immediately tied to a billion-dollar tech company advertisement? Well, if that’s a bridge that you can’t get over, then you’re not going to enjoy ‘I Know Nothing’ and its strong ties to Dr Dre’s new ‘Defy the Noise’ campaign to sell more of his headphones in the Beats by Dre catalogue.

So yeah, Slowthai can talk all he wants about positivity and lifting people up and all that. And you know what? You can certainly find strains of that in the twitchy and moody track. But it’s also a song that fits so perfectly into a commercial that it’s hard to think of being made for anything else. I don’t blame Slowthai for getting his bag, especially if it’s being funded by Dr Dre, but ‘I Know Nothing’ isn’t really anything more than a blip or a backing track for new headphones.

Check out the headphone advertisement that includes ‘I Know Nothing’ down below.