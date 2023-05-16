Slowthai accused of two counts of rape









British rapper Slowthai has appeared in court facing two counts of rape. The alleged sexual assault took place in Oxford in 2021.

Joining the court date via video link, Slowthai made an appearance only to confirm his details and whereabouts. He revealed his real name, Tyron Frampton, date of birth and current address in Northampton.

The prosecution is bringing the rapper up on charges including the oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without consent in September of 2021. Further details on the case are yet to be made public as only the first hearing has taken place.

For privacy purposes, the names of the victims have not been made public at this time. The persecution lawyer also insists that such an offence must be heard in a crown court. After getting bail for the offence, Frampton is scheduled to appear in court in June 2023. As of yet, there has been no public statement from Slowthai or his management.

The Grammy Award-winning artist last released new music only a few months ago with his latest album, UGLY. He has released three full-length LPs to date, with his first arriving in 2019 and his follow-up, Tyron, reaching number one in the UK charts.

Following his appearance in court, Frampton has issued a public response, denying the allegations. He said: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly”.

The rapper added: “I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time”.