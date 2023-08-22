Slow Pulp share new single ‘Broadview’









American indie rockers Slow Pulp have dropped the latest preview of their upcoming second studio album, Yard, with the new single ‘Broadview’.

Edging closer to the genre of alt-country and indie folk, ‘Broadview’ discards the grung-infused garage rock that Slow Pulp has favoured over the years for something more languid and earnest.

Pedal steel slides, acoustic instruments, harmonicas and a calm atmosphere all add up to one of the most unique songs the band has released in their relatively short career.

“This song is about letting yourself fall in love for the first time in a long time,” singer Emily Massey noted in a statement. “After being hurt in previous relationships I was trying to decide if making the jump was worth it. Turns out it was.”

“I tend to get so overtaken in feelings of uncertainty or impermanence when it comes to relationships,” Massey told our very own Tom Taylor in an exclusive interview. “Probably due to having rocky foundations or complications in them in the past.”

“But suddenly, for the first time, I found myself in something that felt safe, with healthy attachment and mutual admiration, and the inevitability of uncertainty became more easily accepted,” she added. “I think it’s so sweet that the song found this full circle moment in the timelessness of different types of firsts in love.”

Check out the visualiser for ‘Broadview’ down below. Yard is set for a September 29th release.