Slow Fiction share rousing new single ‘In the Distance, Where it Doesn’t Matter’









Slow Fiction - ‘In the Distance, Where it Doesn’t Matter’ 4

Brooklyn’s new premiere garage outfit Slow Fiction are back with the brooding new single, ‘In the Distance, Where it Doesn’t Matter’. The ditty mixes the ethereality of shoegaze with a driving indie rhythm to create an atmospheric aura filled with sweet, sweet nostalgia reminiscent of their State mates the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Speaking about the single, vocalist Julia Vassallo ventured: “There’s an old saying ‘there are three sides to every story: your side, their side, and the truth.’ The goal was to have this song embody a three-edged sword. Sometimes, the lines of reality and perception become distorted. The title is a line from a poem ‘Imagining Defeat’ by David Berman, who is a great inspiration.”

Any band referencing the late Silver Jews legend is alright by my book. With his wry smile, Berman captured the absurdity of realism in his poetic lyrics and clearly Vassallo is looking to do the same with her earnest look at the quirks of life and potholes on memory lane. The inspiration she speaks of comes through in an unbridled sense on the record.

The single is a sumptuous way for the band to announce their debut EP. The self-titled effort is set for release on February 16th. It promises to offer up an air old school indie as jangly, duelling guitars provide a lovely bed for Vassallo’s performative vocals to play with.

Produced by Jonathan Schenke, who is known for his work with Parquet Courts, The Drums, Snail Mail and more, the record has plenty of pedigree behind it. No doubt Schenke will lend it his trademark muscular sound to ensure that the wistful reverie of the songwriting still cuts the winter woes with a wallop.

You can check out the single below.

