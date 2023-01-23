Sløtface tackles anxiety with new single ‘Nose’









Norwegian pop punk band Sløtface are back with their rousing new single ‘Nose’ which sees them relay an account of anxiety over a sultry beat. It’s an anthem that takes a decidedly Jungian approach to Tame Impala-esque beats. Offering up a dichotomous mix of psychological introspection and sexy electronica.

Speaking about the single, Haley Shea explained: “‘Nose’ is what I would call a pretty general ‘Sløtface anxiety’ song, a recurring theme I always come back to. ‘Nose’ is a conversation between me and a loved one where I’m trying to use imagery to describe what anxiety feels like to someone who doesn’t experience it, how even the smallest things can trigger it and send me into a thought spiral that feels impossible to stop.”

This transfers the song structure into a similar whirlwind. As Shea continues: “The choruses are then the replies of someone I love reminding me to breathe, a tactic which usually helps me calm my thoughts, when done in the right way, by my partner, family and loved ones.”

This motif was whisked into music after Shea visited Odd Martin at his studio back in March 2022. In a few days, they managed to come up with seven demos and explored different styles. This flow can be seen in the track. “The mix of the heavier, rhythmic, bass-focused verses and the big, layered, poppier choruses, all combined with saxophonist Aksel Rønning adding some extra spice, grit and depth to the whole track makes it one of our absolute favourites on the EP,” Shea said.

The song is a mishmash of sound and sentiment. It doesn’t quite tackle anxiety in the same way that a mindful breathing exercise video would. Instead, it offers a symbolic explanation alongside a studio beat that seems to belong to a different song. The result isn’t quite as complimentary as ice cream on a warm desert, in fact, it can prove jarring, but it’s interesting, nevertheless.

‘Nose’ is taken from Sløtface’s forthcoming Awake/Asleep EP which is due for release on February 24th. You can check out the single below.

