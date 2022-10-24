Sløtface release upbeat new single 'Happy'









Sløtface - 'Happy' 2.5

Norwegian outfit Sløtface have shared a catchy new single entitled ‘Happy’. Complete with the band’s trademark catchy chorus, a driving bassline and some atmospheric guitar work, this is pop-punk, just with more of an expansive edge. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s a strong crossover appeal here, meaning that it has the potential to pull in new fans for Haley Shea’s group.

Although it is catchy, and for the genre of pop-punk it is expansive both musically and in terms of production, detractors would argue that the song is devoid of anything truly memorable. However, fans of the band will dig it, and that’s all anyone should really care about. There’s a real fire to their music that’s hard not to appreciate.

The song is described in a statement as “a call to arms in times of trouble” and is taken from Sløtface’s upcoming EP, which will be released in February 2023. In addition to the new single ‘Happy’, the EP will also feature their recent tracks ‘Beta’ and ‘Come Hell or Whatever’, which were released as a double A side earlier this year.

Of ‘Happy’ and the EP, Shea explained: “For this upcoming EP the main themes I’ve been exploring are really joy, happiness and all of the opposites of these feelings – what it means to feel happy or content.”

She concluded: “‘Happy’ is one of the first songs we finished writing together with the new band who perform the Sløtface songs live and also contribute on most of the recorded music. Tobias, our guitarist, came up with the riff, and he, Nils, Marie, Simen and I just jammed around that in the rehearsal space, which was a positive change after working in a studio setting for a lot of the other new Sløtface songs.”

