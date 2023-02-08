Sleaford Mods team up with Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw for new song ‘Force 10 From Navarone’









Sleaford Mods - 'Force 10 From Navarone' 3.6

English post-punk masters Sleaford Mods have returned to share their new single, ‘Force 10 From Navarone’, the newest preview of their upcoming LP UK GRIM. This time, the duo have continued their recent trend of collaborating with like-minded artists by tapping Dry Cleaning vocalist Florence Shaw to add her distinctive voice to the song.

“The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is in fact a darker space than my negativity and depression,” singer Jason Williamson says about the new song. “Coupled with that, it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.”

Fusing the signature hard-pounding style of Sleaford Mods with the angular surrealism of Dry Cleaning, ‘Force 10 From Navarone’ will surely please anyone who is dedicated to the slightly-stilted bounce that both bands have perfected. As someone who has seen Dry Cleaning twice now in a single calendar year, I’m going to have to agree when Sleaford Mods say that Shaw was essential to the new song.

“We’re big fans of Dry Cleaning and knew Flo would be perfect for the track,” Williams continues. “She’s the real deal and conjures the inspiration I get from the likes of Wu-Tang in the way she uses one word to convey a whole story.”

Shaw has been unleashing those stories throughout Dry Cleaning’s two phenomenal albums, New Long Leg and Stumpwork. While her usual domain is the eccentricity of everyday life coupled with some truly bizarre imagery, Shaw’s monotone drawl takes on a more aggressive edge in ‘Force 10 From Navarone’ as she spits out expletives while condemning the domesticity of settling down, getting married, and living a boring life.

Getting some help from across the world of music was Sleaford Mod’s master plan for their last album, 2021’s Spare Ribs, which found its way onto our 50 Best Albums of 2021 list. There, upstart singers like Billy Nomates and Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers helped flesh out the rabid tones and manic energy that Sleaford Mods have made their own. I wouldn’t be upset if the duo take on a Gorillaz-like habit of inviting guests to all of their new songs. They aren’t reliant on outside help like Damon Albarn appears to be, but some extra colours and perspectives can only make the Sleaford Mods sound more interesting.

Check out the video for ‘Force 10 From Navarone’ down below. UK GRIM is set for a March 10th release.