Sleaford Mods make surprise cameo in HBO miniseries, 'Landscapers'









Making a surprise cameo, Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson has appeared in the new HBO miniseries Landscapers, starring alongside Olivia Colman. The new show, which premiered on Sky Atlantic on December 7th, tells the story of a middle-aged couple with a dark secret living in Nottingham in the 1990s.

Landscapers will see Olivia Colman star alongside David Thewlis who famously also played the role of Lupin in Harry Potter. According to the synopsis, the miniseries “tells a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when a couple of dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham”.

Colman and Thewlis star as the “Mild-mannered husband and wife Susan and Christopher Edwards”. While they have been “on the run from reality for over 15 years,” the truth soon comes crashing into their lives, when “Christopher makes a startling call home to his step-mother, their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light. As their relationship is subjected to the glare of a full police investigation, the devoted couple are separated for the first time in their marriage.​”

When the first episode aired on Tuesday night, many Sleaford Mods fans pointed out Jason Williamson’s surprising cameo, which the frontman later confirmed in a tweet. The new’s of his appearance in Landscapers comes after they played their first headline arena show in their hometown of Nottingham last month.

The Nottingham show is just the first of an extensive UK tour that sees the duo support the release of their recent studio offering Spare Ribs, released earlier in the year. The tour will kick off in Manchester and culminate with a final show in Brighton in December.

Speaking with Far Out about Sleaford Mods’ approach to their new album, Williamson said: “I’m used to feeling really elated, and I don’t want to lose that. You know what I mean, I don’t want to do just business as usual stuff. There is some stuff on there that obviously is business as usual, but, we created this sound, and we’ve got every right to use it and just push it forward.”