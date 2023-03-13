Sleaford Mods chat with Fontaines D.C. singer Grian Chatten on ‘Late Night With Jason’









During the latest episode of Late Night With Jason, host Jason Willamson, frontman of Sleaford Mods, had a conversation with Grian Chatten, his Fontaines D.C. counterpart. The conversation heard the pair comically struggling to communicate as Williamson tries to discuss the new Sleaford Mods record, and Chatten continues to talk about his various awards.

Last Friday, Sleaford Mods released their 12th album, UK Grim, which Williamson tries in vain to use his conversation with the Fontaines D.C. frontman to promote. When the pair recorded the video call, the latter was on tour in Australia. After jokingly misnaming Williamson’s band as “Trafford Mods”, Chatten proceeds to explain why he likes it Down Under because he could “do what you want to do without being hassled [by] fans.” See the episode via the Sleaford Mods Instagram post below.

Previous Late Night With Jason episodes feature high-profile guests, including actor Spencer Jones and Robbie Williams. The latter appeared on the show shortly after its debut during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown period.

Back in 2020, Williamson praised Robbie Williams’ “brilliant” Late Night With Jason episode. The former Take That singer appeared once again in the ninth instalment of Williamson’s ongoing Instagram series last month. This time, he wore medieval chainmail armour and showed a bandaged-up thumb to the camera.

In a recent conversation with NME, Williamson discussed his most recent chat with Williams. He remembered fancy dress and props in abundance, but the Take That singer was notably mute. “But he didn’t say a lot, did he? So I was confused about that. He requested to come on the show and didn’t say anything. I was a bit disappointed [laughs].”

In a 3.5-star review of Sleaford Mods’ new album, Far Out wrote: “UK Grim is another well-produced album packed with important political messages, setting an excellent example for aspiring songwriters. However, a lack of characterising texture and lyrical variation risks banishing much of the album to a desert of obscurity. Fortunately, moments of quenching redemption make it a worthwhile listen, but perhaps not all in one bite.”

Watch the latest episode of Late Night With Jason below.

