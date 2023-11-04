Sleaford Mods cut show short after Palestinian scarf is thrown on stage

British duo Sleaford Mods cut a set short at La Riviera in Madrid, Spain on November 3rd after a Palestinian scarf was thrown on stage during their performance.

The set was drawing to a close when a scarf was thrown from the front of the crowd and the band, consisting of Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn, decided to cut the concert short and vacated the stage.

They have since taken to the band’s Twitter account to share the following comment: “Don’t ask me to pick sides for something I ain’t got any real idea about, at a gig. I’m a singer. My Job is music.”

Their message continued: “The only real thing I know about War is that I’m sick and tired of premature death like we all are. Of the murder of anyone, under whatever fucking belief grid.”

Sleaford Mods were midway through a performance of ‘Nudge It’ when the scarf was first tossed. It was then returned to the crowd with Williamson explaining that if the incident happened again then the concert would be cut short.

They then restarted the track, but once the scarf was hurled for a second time, the band walked off the stage. At this point, the gig had been running for around 90 minutes, however, a few songs still remained in the set list.

The band have since stated that the show was going well, but they did not wish to take political allegiances amid the ongoing conflict.