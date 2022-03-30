Slaves’ Isaac Holman announces debut album for solo project Baby Dave









Baby Dave - '29' 6.1

Isaac Holman, the drummer of Kent punk group Slaves, has announced the imminent arrival of his new debut solo album, which will be released under the moniker of ‘Baby Dave’.

The brand new Baby Dave album, Monkey Brain, will be self-released on April 22nd and features instrumental and production contributions from Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn.

Along with the announcement of the new album, Holman has released the LP’s first single, ‘29’, as a preview.

The new single was written when Holman challenged himself to compose a song during a single coach journey. The lo-fi electronic production can be heard in the appropriately bus-themed video below.

“There really isn’t much of a story behind this tune, but that’s kind of the whole point,” Holman said. “It’s about an uneventful bus journey from Brighton to Tunbridge Wells with my mate Lucy. I had my laptop with me, and I decided to challenge myself to make a tune on the journey. This is that tune, about that journey.”

The drummer described the new album as “a collection of tunes written from shortly after a debilitating mental breakdown at the start of 2019, up until now. Around half of the tunes on the record [were] co-produced by Damon Albarn who also plays various instruments throughout.”

Adding: “I don’t know where this project would be if it wasn’t for him, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him and observe his wizardry. It was a proper game-changer for me. Thank you for your patience, it shouldn’t have taken this long but ongoing issues with my mental health have made putting this record together incredibly challenging. Here we are though, we got there in the end. Can’t wait for you lot to hear it.”

The new single shows Holman trying his tongue at rapping over the lo-fi beat. He gives a transparent stream of consciousness verses depicting his thoughts and feelings as well as his actions with his friend on the long coach journey from Brighton to Tunbridge Wells.

Musically, the track brings something fresh and interesting and gives a preview for what could be a very enjoyable album. Listen to the new track, ‘29’, below.