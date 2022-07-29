Slash named his favourite horror films of all time









Guns N’ Roses legend Slash, revered in the music world for his unparalleled guitar skills, is a superfan of the horror genre. From an early age, he was introduced to cinema through the magic of horror films by pioneering masters whose unforgettable experiments left a lasting impression on his nascent creative sensibilities.

When asked to name some of his favourite horror films of all time, Slash picked out masterpieces by directors such as Alfred Hitchcock, George A. Romero, William Friedkin and many more. If you aren’t familiar with the horror genre, Slash’s selection serves as the perfect entry point into the world of horror cinema.

According to the legendary musician, his parents supported his fascination with horror films. Slash revealed that his mother was a fan of the freakish side move Hollywood, and she introduced him to all the classics from the 1950s and the ’60s. Starting from the ’70s, his parents took him to the cinemas for all the new screenings.

Slash said: “I think The Omen is the first one on my list. It was a movie that I saw when it came out. So I had to have been, I’m not sure, probably 8 or 9 years old or something like that. It’s Gregory Peck and Lee Remick. It is a major motion picture. It’s not like these little tiny things; it is a big production. But it’s really a great story, great characters.”

Slash also claimed that The Exorcist was much funnier than he expected. The guitarist commented: “I’d read so many horrific reviews I was convinced it was going to be terrifying. But it wasn’t at all! Everyone in the cinema was laughing at some of the scary bits! But I suppose it would be a bit terrifying to some people.”

Check out the full list below.

Slash’s favourite horror films:

The Omen (1976)

The Exorcist (1973)

Dracula (1931)

Alien (1979)

King Kong (1933)

The Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Jaws (1975)

The Strangers (2008)

Psycho (1960)

Let the Right One In (2008)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

The Thing (1982)

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Slash described John Carpenter’s The Thing as “one of the most visually appealing and hair-raising horror movies of all time”. He also included Steven Spielberg’s Jaws on his list, even though it was more of a thriller.

Slash explained: “The next movie isn’t necessarily considered a horror movie. But you know, any movie involving a man-eating giant shark is pretty horrific to me, and that’s Jaws. So I think it is probably one of the most original blockbusters ever made.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.