Slade singer Noddy Holder reveals throat cancer diagnosis









Noddy Holder‘s wife Suzanne has revealed the former Slade frontman has been battling throat cancer for five years.

Earlier this year, Holder made a return to the stage after accepting an invitation from Cheshire musician Tom Seals. Suzanne has revealed it was “a sight I would never see again” and said the singer was “captivating an audience with hilarious, slightly naughty stories and singing his heart out with a voice still distinctive and powerful.”

She told Cheshire Life: “To watch him do what he does so brilliantly was thrilling, entertaining and profoundly moving. You see, five years ago we were given the devastating news that he had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live. I’m sorry if that comes as a bit of a shock; it came as a total bombshell to us too. We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it.”

Suzanne continued: “We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world.”

She explained how her husband underwent a “gruelling course” of “experimental treatment as part of a brand-new trial of intense chemotherapy”, which significantly helped his health condition

“There were no guarantees, no one knew if it would have any effect, let alone work miracles, but he responded well. As anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis will know, the experts never like to use the word “cure”, but here we are five years later and he’s feeling good and looking great,” she added.

Holder left Slade in 1992 and ventured into media work. He’s planning to perform more shows in the future with Seals, including a concert at The Lyceum Theatre in Crewe on December 1st.