Sir Tom Jones denies collapsing prior to Budapest cancellation









It has been reported that Sir Tom Jones collapsed before he was due on stage in Budapest on Tuesday night. However, Jones has since denied collapsing and insisted that a viral infection prompted the show’s abrupt cancellation.

The 82-year-old singer was taken ill ahead of his latest European date on his Surrounded by Time tour at the Hungarian capital’s MVM Dome. Doctors reportedly advised him to cancel the show and focus on recovering.

Since the initial reports of a dramatic backstage collapse, Jones claimed the show’s rescheduling was the result of “viral laryngitis”, which had impacted his vocal ability.

In a post on Instagram, Jones said: “Hello to all concerned. I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.”

He added: “I did not ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour. Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour. Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry. However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16th. Thanks again for all your kind concern.”

The Welsh singer was initially thought to have collapsed just before taking the stage, striking fear ahead of his upcoming dates across continental Europe and the UK.

An online source reported: “Tom Jones collapsed, so his concert was cancelled tonight, and doctors were called to the stadium. His management has set August 16th as the new date for the concert.”

The source alleged that Jones had taken a fall around an hour before the show’s scheduled start time, but he had hoped to continue as planned. But after the doctors’ advice, he was ultimately forced to cancel the show for his own preservation, according to stagehand Péter Kovács.

A message from the venue translated to English added: “Unfortunately, following doctors’ advice, Tom Jones regrets he is unable to perform at the MVM Dome this evening. The show will be rescheduled to Tuesday, August 16th 2022. All tickets will remain valid for the revised date. Sir Tom sends his sincere apologies for the inconvenience created but looks forward to performing for you in August.”

According to the local news reports in Budapest, the National Ambulance Service said it was not called to the venue.