Siouxsie Sioux set at Cruel World cancelled amid extreme weather









Over Saturday, Cruel World festival organisers were forced to cancel the headline act, Siouxsie Sioux, former Banshees frontwoman, amid stormy weather. The festival at Brookside, The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, was set to be Sioux’s first US performance in 15 years.

Before Sioux was set to appear on stage, the evening was cut short during performances by Iggy Pop and The Human League. According to Orange County Register, Pop was performing ‘The Passenger’ when his microphone was cut, and an announcement over the PA told audience members to leave. “OK, we have lightning, we need to evacuate the stage, I’m told,” Iggy then announced.

Meanwhile, Human League frontman Phil Oakey cut his band’s performance short. He apologised and urged fans to “vacate.”

One audience member took to Twitter to react: “Cruel World fest cancelled 5 songs into the Human League due to possible lightning strikes. No Siouxsie for me, but better that she didn’t get fried I suppose. Still got to see ABC, Love & Rockets, Boy Harsher, Echo & the Bunnymen, and Billy Idol”

The festival organisers rescheduled a new show at the site featuring Sioux and Pop on Sunday. “Siouxsie and Iggy Pop will be back at Brookside at the Rose Bowl Sunday, May 21 with Siouxsie performing an extended set, “ they announced. “All Saturday pass types will be allowed access into the venue. Doors open at 5pm.”

Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates. — Cruel World Festival (@cruelworldfest) May 21, 2023

Cruel World fest cancelled 5 songs into the Human League due to possible lightning strikes. No Siouxsie for me, but better that she didn't get fried I suppose. Still got to see ABC, Love & Rockets, Boy Harsher, Echo & the Bunnymen, and Billy Idol ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/1w3yfIQdJm — Meni (@MeniTsirbas) May 21, 2023