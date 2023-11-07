The singers Morrissey loves most

A fateful meeting at a Patti Smith gig in 1978 led Steven Morrissey and Johnny Marr to join forces and form their own musical partnership: The Smiths. The band quickly evolved to include Mike Joyce on drums and Andy Rourke on bass, and they released their self-titled debut album in 1984.

The Smiths became significant figures in the indie rock scene, with Morrissey quickly becoming a recognisable voice, both due to his lilting tone and lyrical distinctiveness – often exploring themes such as sadness and self-pity with classically British wit. Despite Morrissey’s penchant for slating Margaret Thatcher, advocating for animal welfare, and infusing his lyrics with subtle references to queerness, the singer is anything but a symbol of progressiveness and acceptance.

From racism to defending Harvey Weinstein, Morrissey remains one of music’s most controversial figures. The singer seems to possess a large degree of bitterness and hatred, and when he’s not being genuinely offensive, he often hits out at bands he detests. Some of the musicians to feel Morrissey’s wrath include The Cure, David Bowie, Kate Bush and Elton John. Discussing the latter, he once made the dark joke, “Bring me the head of Elton John…which is one instance in which meat would not be murder, if it were served on a plate.”

However, believe it or not, the vocalist has shared his love for specific musicians on several occasions. Morrissey is a big fan of lots of popular singers from the 1950s and 1960s, such as Al Martino, who is widely considered one of the greatest Italian-American singers. His favourite track by the crooner is ‘Grenada’. He is also a fan of Bobby Hatfield, who was one-half of the Righteous Brothers. According to the singer, “When I was two. I saw The Righteous Brothers on television. Bill and Bobby. I thought, fantastic. That’s me.”

Morrissey also reveres Buffy Sainte-Marie, who rose to prominence in the 1960s, and the pair have since toured together. He once picked ‘Soldier Blue’ as his favourite song of hers. Elsewhere, Morrissey has often discussed his love for Klaus Nomi, the eccentric German musician, citing songs like ‘Death’ and ‘Der Nussbaum’ as some of his most beloved tracks by the singer.

Of course, it goes without saying that Morrissey is obsessed with Elvis Presley’s music, with his face featuring on the cover of the ‘Shoplifters of the World Unite’ record sleeve. Additionally, as a solo artist, Morrissey has covered Presley’s ‘You’ll Be Gone’ several times.

