The singer Paul McCartney called a “genius”









Widely regarded as one of the most influential songwriters of the 20th century, Paul McCartney helped transform The Beatles from a rag-tag gang of ambitious skiffle enthusiasts into Britain’s number-one musical export — and he did it all without developing a heroin or alcohol addiction, bucking the trend of almost all of his contemporaries.

During a conversation with Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and Culture, McCartney was asked to name a selection of his favourite musicians. He began by expressing his admiration for his “fellow Beatles” in what felt like a particularly wholesome moment: “John [Lennon], who was pretty cool,” he said, “and George [Harrison] and Ringo [Starr]. Having worked with John so one-on-one, I got to see his [songs] before the world. I’m a big fan”.

After mentioning Bob Dylan and The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, McCartney took some time to talk about Stevie Wonder, an artist whose discography encompasses countless genres, including R&B, gospel, soul, pop, jazz and funk. After naming him as a key influence, McCartney recalled the making of their famously corny duet ‘Ebony and Ivory’ and the Kisses on The Bottom cut ‘Only Our Hearts’, released in 2012. “Stevie came along to the studio in LA, and he listened to the track for about ten minutes, and he totally got it,” Paul said of the latter. “He just went to the mic and within 20 minutes had nailed this dynamite solo.”

“When you listen, you just think, ‘How do you come up with that?'” McCartney continued. “But it’s just because he is a genius, that’s why”.

McCartney was first introduced to Stevie Wonder on February 3rd, 1966, at The Scotch of St. James club in Mason’s Yard, London. He was stunned by the young prodigy’s performance and approached him after the show. “When on tour, I have to write essays about the places I visit,” Wonder told NME later month. “In the essay I’ll be writing when I get back, I’ll certainly include my meeting with Paul McCartney. I met him in the Scotch Of St James club. He’s a really swinging guy, the only Beatle I’ve met.”

When Paul and Stevie eventually found the time to record ‘Ebony & Ivory’, the former Beatle had to be “super precise” so as not to embarrass himself in front of the fellow musician. “It was fascinating because he is such a musical monster; he just is music,” he said. “You had to be super precise because any mistake he would hear. He asked if we were going to use a drum machine, and I said no, so he got on the drum kit, and he was a great drummer with a very distinct style, and that’s him playing on the record. The whole song is just me and Stevie.”

