Singer and David Lynch collaborator Julee Cruise has died age 65









Julee Cruise, the musician who worked closely with David Lynch has passed away at the age of 65.

Releasing the news on Facebook, Cruise’s husband Edward Grinnan wrote, “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace … I played her [B-52’s song] Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love”.

Cruise released four albums throughout her career, starting with her debut Floating into the Night in 1989 and My Secret Life in 2011, with her first album remaining her most iconic. Used throughout Lynch’s influential TV series Twin Peaks, the second song on the album named ‘Falling’ was used as the soundtrack for the programme’s introduction, with the filmmaker writing the lyrics.

Reaching number seven in the UK charts, Cruise’s single was a considerable success across Europe, helping Lynch’s series gain a considerable reputation around the world. Her music became an indelible feature of the mystery of Twin Peaks, carrying an ethereal presence that perfectly reflected the themes of the dreamlike story that radiated emotion and romance.

Born in Iowa in 1956, Cruise studied French horn at Drake University and performed as a singer and actress in Minneapolis with the Children’s Theater Company, only finding success in the movie industry come 1985. It was in the mid-’80s when Cruise would collaborate with David Lynch for Blue Velvet, working with composer Angelo Badalamenti to create the ethereal pop music that she would later become known for.

The musician is survived by her husband, the author and editor Edward Grinnan.