Singapore bans new film '#LookAtMe' on religious grounds









Censorship is always a condemnable antithesis to artistic expression, and it seems like it’s not going away anytime soon. Recently, Singapore banned a new local film titled #LookAtMe because the government felt it would lead to religious disharmony.

Directed by Ken Kwek, the film explores how evangelists in the country propagate violent ideologies such as homophobia and hatred. It revolves around a guy who decides to retaliate against a homophobic pastor by posting a vlog but is arrested for “hurting religious feelings”.

Ironically, the Singaporean government have done exactly what Ken Kwek criticised in his new film. They recently banned the release of #LookAtMe, claiming that the film hurts the religious sentiments of the Christian community in the country.

In a statement, the authorities pointed out that the film criticises a real-life pastor. The statement read: “Various descriptions of the pastor, including a similar sounding title, are suggestive of a real pastor in Singapore. Persons in Singapore may draw that connection.”

It added: “The allegations may be perceived to be offensive, defamatory and contrary to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, in that it may be seen as unfairly attacking a religious figure, as well as cause offence to religious beliefs.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.