Sinéad O’Connor shares tribute following the death of her 17-year-old son

The Irish musician took to social media to poignantly share a message. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote.

Adding: “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Nevi’im O’Connor went missing earlier in the week prompting a search by local authorities and a widespread appeal for his whereabouts in the Kildare area of Ireland.

During the search, there was concern expressed for his welfare, with Sinéad O’Connor writing: “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.”

Adding: “My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”

Later expressing her concerns about how the situation arose in the first place. “Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing?,” she wrote.

The search was later stood down after his body was discovered in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday. “26 hours after my son died in the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla,” Sinéad O’Connor wrote. “I have yet to receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives. I was informed by Gardai of my son’s death and later I spoke with the GAL. No contact from Tusla is unacceptable.”

Tributes have been widespread on social media in the wake of the tragic event, with many offering hopeful signs of support to Sinéad O’Connor and those suffering from mental health issues.

