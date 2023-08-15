Sinéad O’Connor had been in biopic talks before death









Just weeks before she died, the iconic Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor had been in talks over a biopic about her life. O’Connor died last month on July 26th after she was found in an unresponsive state at her home in London.

A film based on the singer’s 2021 autobiography Rememberings was said to be in the early stages of development, with Demi Moore rumoured to be playing her at one point in her story. It sounds as though the biopic would see O’Connor at several different times in her life.

Saoirse Ronan of Little Women had also been set to star in the film as O’Connor, as had Niamh Algar of Malpractice. A source close to O’Connor recently told The Sun more details about the biopic and how the singer felt about it being made.

“Sinead was keen to explore making her memoir into her film, and she had a raft of ideas about how it would look on screen,” the source said. They went on to explain what O’Connor thought of the proposed actors who would play her.

“She had a huge amount of respect for Demi and thought Niamh was a real rising star after she saw her in her TV series The Virtues,” they added. “Sinéad, too, thought Saoirse was fierce and loved her from her film Brooklyn in 2015 when she played an Irish migrant.”

The source concluded, “It was clear Sinéad had given real thought to the biopic and seemed keen to get involved in the script.”

It remains to be seen whether the biopic will go ahead now that O’Connor has passed away.