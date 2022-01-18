Simple Minds record a live favourite 'Act Of Love' for the first time

In an effort to commemorate to mark the anniversary of the band’s very first performance, Simple Minds have released a one-off single ‘Act Of Love’.
‘Act Of Love’ is a makeover of a tune co-written by Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill. Mixed by Suede producer Alan Moulder, the song recalls the early years where a foolhardy dream and braggadocio drove the band. It was formed in Glasgow, where the band began their journey, but although the band played it live in 1978, they never recorded it until recently.
Commenting on the track, Kerr said: “Over the years people have asked: When did you think Simple Minds had the potential to make it? My stock answer was always, Oh, we didn’t really think about that. But I realise now that I wasn’t telling the truth. I believed we had something special as soon as I heard Charlie play the riff on ‘Act Of Love’.“
Adding: “I was thinking about the excitement of what we were setting out to do. We would rehearse in the afternoon in a derelict building in the Gorbals and I’d walk past Govanhill Library, thinking about the idea of the muse: a voice within that will appear and provide inspiration. That’s what the song was about originally. Now I’m looking back, reflecting on how the belief was real. When Charlie played that riff, it made me think we could do this. From that belief becomes your attitude, your body language, the whole culture of the band.”
Moved by the symmetry of the occasion, Kerr commented, “What a thing: merging the very first Simple Minds song and where we are now. There’s a story there. I think we’ve managed to tell it well.”
Simple Minds Tour Dates:
- 01 April Bournemouth International Centre
- 03 April Brighton Centre
- 05 April P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 06 April OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 07 April Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- 09 April First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 10 April Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 12 April Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 14 April Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
- 15 April Bonus Arena, Hull
- 16 April M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 18 June Nocturne Live, Blenheim Palace
- 09 August Custon House Square, Belfast
- 12 August Summer Sessions, Edinburgh
- 13 August Summer Sessions, Edinburgh
Stream ‘Act of Love´ below.