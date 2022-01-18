Simple Minds record a live favourite 'Act Of Love' for the first time









In an effort to commemorate to mark the anniversary of the band’s very first performance, Simple Minds have released a one-off single ‘Act Of Love’.

‘Act Of Love’ is a makeover of a tune co-written by Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill. Mixed by Suede producer Alan Moulder, the song recalls the early years where a foolhardy dream and braggadocio drove the band. It was formed in Glasgow, where the band began their journey, but although the band played it live in 1978, they never recorded it until recently.

Commenting on the track, Kerr said: “Over the years people have asked: When did you think Simple Minds had the potential to make it? My stock answer was always, Oh, we didn’t really think about that. But I realise now that I wasn’t telling the truth. I believed we had something special as soon as I heard Charlie play the riff on ‘Act Of Love’.“

Adding: “I was thinking about the excitement of what we were setting out to do. We would rehearse in the afternoon in a derelict building in the Gorbals and I’d walk past Govanhill Library, thinking about the idea of the muse: a voice within that will appear and provide inspiration. That’s what the song was about originally. Now I’m looking back, reflecting on how the belief was real. When Charlie played that riff, it made me think we could do this. From that belief becomes your attitude, your body language, the whole culture of the band.”

Moved by the symmetry of the occasion, Kerr commented, “What a thing: merging the very first Simple Minds song and where we are now. There’s a story there. I think we’ve managed to tell it well.”

Simple Minds Tour Dates:

01 April Bournemouth International Centre

03 April Brighton Centre

05 April P&J Live, Aberdeen

06 April OVO Hydro, Glasgow

07 April Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

09 April First Direct Arena, Leeds

10 April Utilita Arena, Newcastle

12 April Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

14 April Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 April Bonus Arena, Hull

16 April M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

18 June Nocturne Live, Blenheim Palace

09 August Custon House Square, Belfast

12 August Summer Sessions, Edinburgh

13 August Summer Sessions, Edinburgh

Stream ‘Act of Love´ below.