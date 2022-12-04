Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and Edgar Wright tease 'The World's End' follow-up









Back in 2013, the Cornetto Trilogy officially came to an end. The beloved genre-blending comedy trilogy was originally spearheaded by actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, along with director Edgar Wright. Over the course of a full decade, the trio unleashed three hilarious takes on genre classics, including zombie horror, buddy cop films, and science fiction.

The trio first assembled to work on the TV programme Spaced. From there, 2004’s Shaun of the Dead was an instant classic, as was 2007’s Hot Fuzz. Comparatively, 2013’s The World’s End brought the series to a relatively muted end, but it was still a successful sign-off for the iconic trio of films.

Now, Pegg seems to want to fire the machine back up again. In a recent social media post celebrating the 9th anniversary of The World’s End, Pegg gave a shout-out to his creative partners and indicated that it was time to bring a new film to the screen.

“Hard to believe it’s nine years since we were shooting The World’s End. Hey @friedgold and @edgarwright, it’s about time we assembled again, isn’t it?” In response, Frost wrote: “Hell yeah!!! (I’m free from September!).” Wright, who directed Last Night In Soho and The Sparks Brothers last year, wrote: “New number. Who dis? X.”

So does this mean that the Cornetto Trilogy will officially become a… tetralogy? Quadrilogy? A quartet of films? Maybe, or maybe the guys are just giving a nod to their past work. If that was the case, Pegg and Frost seem to be using suspiciously specific language for just a remembrance of a past movie. If ever there was a time to over-analyse some Instagram comments, that time would be now.

Check out the post and responses down below.