Simon Pegg says people need to “move on” from ‘Shaun of the Dead’









One of Simon Pegg’s most memorable roles came in the 2004 Edgar Wright movie Shaun of the Dead, in which he played the lead titular character opposite his friend and frequent co-actor Nick Frost.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Pegg explained the fanaticism that surrounded the movie and suggested that people need to “move on” from it because a sequel is unlikely to ever arrive.

Pegg said, “If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever, people are always like, ‘I need Shaun of the Dead 2 in my life.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you don’t fucking need Shaun of the Dead 2! The last thing you need is Shaun of the Dead 2! It’s done. Move on!’”

The actor also commented on his working relationship with Wright and how they hope to move beyond the kind of work that they’d done in the past. “Whatever Edgar and I do next, we’re not going to rely on what we’ve done before,” he said.

The actor continued: “I like the idea of pissing people off. There’s something fun about torching everything. Everything that people think we are, that’s what we won’t be. We should just do something that no one’s expecting. But no one wants!”

Shaun of the Dead marked the beginning of Wright, Pegg and Frost’s Cornetto Three Flavours trilogy, also comprising Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. The three had previously worked before on the British sitcom Spaced.

Watch the trailer for Shaun of the Dead below.