Simon McQuoid is set to direct 'Mortal Kombat' sequel









Video games adaptations have became a curious part of the film industry, with very few such projects managing to garner critical acclaim. Last year’s adaptation of the popular video game Mortal Kombat had a similarly mixed reception even though it managed to become one of the biggest commercial successes of HBO Max.

In an interview, director Simon McQuoid said: “When you’re inside a video game, there’s a lot of stuff you can get away with because it’s not real, right? Not only the level of art, but also just the way someone’s costume might be or the way someone jumps, or the superpowers. But when you bring that into reality, you can get into bad Halloween party real quick.”

While talking about his approach, he added: “So, I wanted to make sure it felt incredibly deep and rich and layered and textured and weighty and elemental to counterbalance the potential to tip into that sort of land. Also, my belief is that if you make something that an audience believes, then they will go on the ride with you.”

According to the latest reports, a sequel for Mortal Kombat is in the works and McQuoid has already been attached to the project as director. The screenplay is being developed by Jeremy Slater but other details like potential release dates and production plans have not been revealed at this point.

When the first film came out, McQuoid said: “Tonally, I was looking to build something that is totally unreal, but make it feel real so that you as an audience member really like the ride.” Although that might not have translated properly for the 2021 work, the director is looking to build his legacy with another Mortal Kombat movie.

