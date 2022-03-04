Simon Le Bon wants to cast Anya Taylor-Joy in a biopic









Anya Taylor-Joy has enjoyed a trailblazing trajectory in recent years, emerging as one of the top acting talents in the contemporary landscape. She has already been signed onto multiple upcoming projects that are eagerly anticipated by fans and now Simon Le Bon – the frontman of Duran Duran – has claimed that he wants to cast her in a biopic.

Following the success of Robert Eggers’ The Witch, Anya Taylor-Joy landed high-profile roles in popular projects but none of them brought her the kind of unprecedented fame and success that the Netflix hit show The Queen’s Gambit did. It transformed Taylor-Joy into a household name and cemented her status as one of the prominent actors around.

She played the role of Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit – a neglected child who discovers that she is a chess prodigy and rises to the top in a male-dominated world while struggling with substance abuse issues and her declining mental health. It was one of the most popular shows in recent history, with her bagging multiple prestigious accolades.

Anya Taylor-Joy followed that up in 2021 by starring in another highly anticipated production – Edgar Wright’s latest film Last Night in Soho. She will also star in Robert Eggers’ upcoming 2022 project The Northman and has also been attached to Eggers’ remake of the classic masterpiece Nosferatu that has been in the works for a while now.

During a recent interview at this year’s BandLab NME Awards, Simon Le Bon was asked about the potential of a biopic about the iconic band Duran Duran. Such a biopic has been discussed before and now Le Bon claims that if it did ultimately get the green light, he would want Anya Taylor-Joy to play him in the biopic.