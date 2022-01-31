Silverchair drummer teases a surprise comeback









Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies has teased a potential comeback from the band, sharing a video of himself in the studio.

On January 31st, Gillies posted a video on his Instagram page, sharing a little context with the subheading (“Good morning”) that was tidily accompanied by the hashtag #Silverchair. The band have been fanning the flames of reunion for some time.

Silverchair, who modelled their name off a Nirvana song, were one of the more popular Australian bands in the 1990s.

Daniel Johns recently said that he could not see Silverchair getting back together. “It’s not that I’m not proud of the work, I’m actually really proud of the work,” he said. “It’s just that it’s emotionally triggering for me: it still kind of burns.”

Adding: “I was firm that Silverchair were not getting back together and one of the other members kept saying, ‘No, we’re just on a break and we’ll be back’,” Johns said in the interview. “And I was like, ‘This is really starting to really affect my mental health because I’m saying that’s it. And every time I tried to tell the truth, someone told a lie’. So I said, ‘I wouldn’t get Silverchair back together with a gun to my head or a million bucks.’ Maybe that was too harsh in hindsight.”

Gillies has always been more hopeful about the band’s eventual reformation, stating: “We weren’t the kind of band to trash hotel rooms – but we did attempt once to turn a hotel room upside down. It kind of worked. I recall the same night that Chris dropped some pretzels on the floor of the same room – he then proceeded to do what is commonly known as the pretzel jigg. The popular dance (in some parts).”

The drummer also highlighted the band’s synchronicity: “Recording and playing live. That’s why I do it. Being creative. Playing music with my friends. Everything in between are just parts of the business. If it felt right at the time, sure.”

Silverchair will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022. They were formed in 1992 and went to enjoy immense success. Stream one of their live performances below.