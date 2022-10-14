Silk Sonic remove debut album from Grammy consideration









Over the last year, one of music’s biggest success stories has been the emergence of throwback R&B supergroup Silk Sonic. Helmed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the duo managed to take their mix of old-school disco and roller-rink-friendly skate jams all the way to number one last year with ‘Leave the Door Open’.

The band’s full-length debut, An Evening with Silk Sonic, was equally acclaimed and successful. But Silk Sonic won’t be taking home any Grammys this year. That’s because Mars and .Paak have decided to withhold the album from voting consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” Mars went on. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

Silk Sonic were perfectly happy to submit ‘Keep the Door Open’ for consideration at last year’s awards, with the song taking home four awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It’s not like either man is lacking in Grammy gold either: Mars has 15 Grammys while .Paak has eight. As Mars mentioned, Silk Sonic also performed at both the 2021 and 2021 Grammys.

