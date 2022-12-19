'Silent Night, Deadly Night': The greatest 'bad' Christmas movie of all time









For film fans, Christmas is never complete without the festive classics. A festive film conjures up moving images of families coming together to celebrate the holidays by sharing gifts, blankets of snow covering tight-knit towns and vibrant reds and greens decorating homes. Just in case you ever fancy a break from traditional Christmas movies that blend romance, comedy and family, some filmmakers have also tried exploring bloody or sinister horror stories set against festive backgrounds. One of the most iconic examples of this is Silent Night, Deadly Night, the 1984 psychological slasher flick directed by Charles Sellier.

Sellier’s film follows a young man, Billy, who suffers from PTSD after witnessing his parents’ murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of a man in a Santa Claus costume. Once Billy reaches 18, he experiences a psychological breakdown and carries out his murder spree on Christmas. Silent Night, Deadly Night starred Robert Brian Wilson, Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, Toni Nero, Linnea Quigley, Britt Leach, and Leo Geter and was released on Friday, November 9th, 1984.

Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead produced the film, working with Sellier on a script by Michael Hicki. During a 2022 interview with Previews World to discuss a graphic novel version of the story, Whitehead shared what Silent Night, Deadly Night does to traditional Christmas films. “The holiday season, especially Christmas, is a feel-good time for millions of people all around the world,” he said.

Adding: “Parents with little ones are awash in the glow of childhood memories relating to Santa Claus and the specialness of the holiday…presents, carols, a beautifully decorated tree, family gatherings…and are passionate to share it with their kids. ‘Peace on earth and goodwill to all’ rules the day, and St. Nick himself was a 4th Century Christian Saint, though Santa Claus is not technically a religious figure or symbol. Bottom line: SNDN subverts all of that… big time!”

However, audiences could have responded better to its blend of horror and Christmas, with most feeling unsettled by the image of Santa Clause racking up a body count in gruesome and violent manners. As a result, the film was pulled from theatres after a week. Thankfully, Sellier saw some profit as Silent Night, Deadly Night grossed $2.5million on a budget of $750,000.

The film also came under some scathing reviews, not just through its controversy of being a violent film that relies on festive imagery and acts, but also because it’s poor in quality and execution. Despite initial bad reviews, Silent Night, Deadly Night managed to spawn a series featuring five sequels released in 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 2012. However, if there’s one thing the horror community can do, it’s to take a bad horror film that went under the radar decades ago and revitalise it as a cult classic. Silent Night, Deadly Night received this same treatment as the film now has a cult following who overlook its overall lack of style. It’s now become an inside joke within the horror community to stick Silent Night, Deadly Night on between The Grinch and Home Alone, making fun of the film’s bizarre style and elements.

These include the wooden acting that suggests not many actors knew what they were doing, overwhelmingly edited sequences to encapsulate Billy’s psyche breaking down and most of your average slasher clichés. However, Silent Night, Deadly Night offers some inventive and gory kills, especially in the unrated version. Billy gets into the Santa character by asking his targets if they have been naughty or nice. Those he deems naughty become victims of painful kills – ranging from being hung with Christmas lights to decapitation.

Silent Night, Deadly Night reads effectively as an alternative Christmas film, employing coded visuals that should bring comfort and joy to terrify and unsettle audiences. The film is due to have a remake, with horror and Christmas hybrid films becoming more prominent, as seen with Michael Dougherty’s 2015 movie Krampus. Holiday horror films are effective and atmospheric, as the contextualisation of a joyous annual occasion within a framework of terror is delightfully transgressive. Silent Night, Deadly Night’s visuals of Santa Claus murdering people with present-making tools prove this.

Check out a compilation of the festive kills below.