Sienna Miller told to "f*ck off" by producers over equal pay









Sienna Miller has recently revealed that she was “offered less than half” the amount that her male costar would be paid for a role on Broadway in New York.

Disgusted by the lack of equal pay and blatant misogyny, Miller contacted the producers to demand a fairer wage. She recalled, “I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it’s not about money – it’s about fairness and respect, thinking they’d come back and say, ‘Of course, of course.’ But they didn’t. They just said, ‘Well f**k off then.'”

Initially, she “felt terrible about myself and embarrassed”. However, she described this encounter as a “pivotal moment” in her career, where she “realised I had every right to be equally subsidised for the work that I would have done.”

She also recalled how the late Black Panthers actor Chadwick Boseman shared money from his salary with her when they both starred in 21 Bridges. Miller shared: “He came up to me when we wrapped and said, ‘You got paid what you deserved.'” She told him, “What you did was extraordinary and meant the world.”

Miller said: “That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully… There was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course, I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.'”

The actor believes things are starting to change, “[Actors] 10 years younger have the word ‘no’ in their language in a way that I didn’t. [Now] if you say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ in front of any form of executive, they’re shitting their pants. You’re included in a conversation about your level of comfort. It’s changed everything.”