Sia reveals autism diagnosis following ‘Music’ controversy









Two years after she was labelled ableist for casting a neurotypical actor as an autistic character in her film Movie, Sia has revealed she’s now been diagnosed as being on the autistic spectrum.

Music follows the struggles of a newly sober woman named Zu (Kate Hudson) who is told that she has been named as the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music (Maddie Ziegler), a non-verbal autistic girl. Having to navigate the workings of her new reality, Sia’s film attempts to probe the themes of identity and personal ambition.

Sia was criticised for the casting of Ziegler, who she had worked with many times before despite her not being autistic, which led to the singer-turned-director facing mass criticism. At the time, she responded to the comments and said of Ziegler: “I realised it wasn’t ableism, I mean it is ableism I guess as well, but it’s actually nepotism because I can’t do a project without her. I don’t want to. I wouldn’t make art if it didn’t include her.”

Now, Sia has revealed during an episode of Rob Has A Podcast: “I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever. There’s a lot of things.” She then added of being in recovery with autism: “Being in recovery and also knowing about which kind of neurologicality you might have, or might not have, well, I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and … living in shame.”

Far Out previously said of Music before Sia revealed her diagnosis: “To make matters worse, Ziegler’s character is transformed when she listens to music, as her character’s name makes insultingly clear, with the film turning into a vibrant fantasy of popping colour and vigour whenever she puts on her headphones. In this dreamworld, Music is an able-bodied young girl, with each song reflecting her state of mind, detailing a ‘magical mind’ and ‘restrictive body’; a problematic message to say the least that seems to suggest that autism is an illness to be cured.”

