‘Shrek 5’ in development at Dreamworks Animation









The possibility of Shrek 5 has been teased by Chris Meledandri, the creative partner of DreamWorks Animation.

Pushing to bring back the original series’ voice cast, which included Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy, Meledandri spoke to Variety about his hopes to bring a fifth installment to cinemas. As well as a creative partner of Dreamworks, Meledandri is also the founder and CEO of Illumination Entertainment, which will soon be releasing the highly-anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie in spring.

“It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with ‘Mario,’ where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements,” Meledandri told the publication, adding, “And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that”.

Whilst confirmation of the project is still a while off, he reports that negotiations with the actors have been successful, stating: “We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return”.

The first movie in the franchise, 2001’s Shrek, was a critical and commercial hit upon its release, winning an Oscar for ‘Best Animated Film’.

Take a look at the trailer for the previous film in the series, 2010’s Shrek Forever After, below.