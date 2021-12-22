Brian Wilson, Billie Eilish and Jonny Greenwood shortlisted for Oscars 2022









The Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, have announced the musicians shortlisted for the 94th annual awards best Original Score and Original Song, including well-known names like Brian Wilson, Billie Eilish and Jonny Greenwood.

Sparks also received nominations for their work on their fantastical musical Annette, while Beyoncé has also received a nod for her work on the King Richard soundtrack.

Shortlist voting on both categories concluded on December 15th, however, it is set to be whittled down even further before the ceremony with the second round of voting set to conclude on February 1st in order to achieve a final nominations list.

The final few will then be revealed on February 8th ahead of the grand ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 7th, 2022.

With regards to the huge cinematic categories, Belfast currently leads the way as the bookies favourite for Best Picture with West Side Story and The Power of the Dog following closely behind.

You can check out the shortlists for the musical categories below.

The shortlist for Best Original Score:

Being The Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Candyman – Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Green Knight – Daniel Hart

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel

King Richard – Kris Bowers

The Last Duel – Harry Gregson-Williams

No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Spencer – Jonny Greenwood

The Tragedy Of Macbeth – Carter Burwell

The shortlist for Best Original Song:

‘So We May Start?’ (Annette) – Ron Mael, Russell Mael

‘Down To Joy’ (Belfast) – Van Morrison

‘Right Where I Belong’ (Bring Wilson: Long Promised Road) – Brian Wilson, Jim James

‘Automatic Woman’ (Bruised) – H.E.R.

‘Dream Girl’ (Cinderella) – Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

‘Beyond the Shore’ (CODA) – Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

‘The Anonymous Ones’ (Dear Evan Hansen) – Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

‘Just Look Up’ (Don’t Look Up) – Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

‘Dos Oruguitas’ (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

‘Somehow You Do’ (Four Good Days) – Diane Warren

‘Guns Go Bang’ (The Harder They Fall) – Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

‘Be Alive” (King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixon

‘No Time to Die’ (No Time To Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ (Respect) – Jamie Alexander Hartmant, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

‘Your Song Saved My Life’ (Sing 2) – Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.