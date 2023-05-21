Short of the Week: ‘The Mad Doctor’, a Mickey Mouse horror film









'The Mad Doctor' - David Hand 3.8

Although the rapidly changing technological infrastructure of our world has contributed to the evolution of animation, many fans of the genre still prefer the innovative craft of the first pioneers. When we talk about the history of the art form, there are few names that are as significant as that of Walt Disney, who completely revolutionised the American entertainment industry. In addition to the complex sociocultural legacy Disney left behind, he is still remembered for the fascinating early experiments he conducted with Mickey Mouse.

One of the enduring symbols of American art and social identity, Mickey Mouse is still an integral part of popular culture. However, the magic present in the early Mickey Mouse shorts is almost impossible to replicate, especially because they were made during a period when the medium wasn’t yet limited by its own definitions. For this edition of Short of the Week, we revisit one such early gem, which remains a fascinating addition to the infinitely extensive Mickey Mouse corpus: The Mad Doctor.

The 1933 short was a deviation from the usual Mickey Mouse outings because it was designed as a horror experience. Revolving around a bizarre nightmare in Mickey’s head, it follows him on his journey to rescue Pluto from an “eccentric” scientist who wants to transplant his head onto a chicken. The Mad Doctor was directed by David Hand, the well-known animator who worked on several important projects like Bambi during his time at the studio.

In an interview with Michael Barrier, Hand explained the atmosphere Disney had created. He said: “I was there, and I saw it, and I saw one man — who was a genius, no question about it — get the credit. It didn’t bother me at the time, nor did it bother anyone else, because we were so busy, so immersed in developing this great art, and having someone — Walt — allow us to take the time to develop. Up to that time — and I had worked ten or eleven years before then — you couldn’t have time to develop anything.”

While talking about his colleagues’ dedication to the craft, Hand added: “You were given so much money, and you got the picture out for that amount, or you got out. It was a question of who got out first. With Walt, all the artists — and I include the story man, the contributor of ideas, the music composers, too — we were all so immersed in the development of this great art that we didn’t want any publicity. In fact, we wouldn’t talk, we didn’t have time to talk.”

The Mad Doctor is a delightful short, featuring fascinating incorporations of horror elements with undercurrents of black comedy. Interestingly, because of its experiments with horror, some theatres were hesitant about hosting screenings of the film, and it was actually banned in both the UK and Nazi Germany. Thankfully, it has been perfectly preserved for future generations.

Watch the film below.