Short of the Week: a Chuck Jones sci-fi classic

The internet has been buzzing about the upcoming release of Starfield for a long time, with Bethesda’s latest sci-fi game inspiring many people to think about space exploration and the future of our civilisation. That’s exactly why now is the perfect time to revisit the unique mysteries of the Looney Tunes universe, not just to experience its timeless comedy but also to understand a seminal examination of the subject of interstellar adventure.

For this edition of our Short of the Week segment, we have decided to highlight the brilliance of Chuck Jones’ 1953 gem Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century. Featuring Daffy Duck as the brave space explorer Duck Dodgers, the film follows his quest to find a source for “the shaving cream atom” on an elusive celestial object called Planet X. However, his plans are thwarted when he is forced to confront his formidable nemesis: Marvin the Martian.

Intended as a comical critique of the heroic space stories that were popular at the time, Jones’ creation is packed to the brim with hilarious gags while also managing to make an ominous prediction about the future of space colonisation and humanity’s inherently imperialistic tendencies. Drawing on the absurd sociopolitical conditions created by the Cold War, Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century is a highly intelligent satirical masterpiece.

In an interview, Jones said: “We found that it was always funny having Daffy trying to be the hero. Wouldn’t we all like to actually be the hero like Buck Rogers? Not just dream about being the hero but actually being the hero. In Daffy’s case, the dream becomes a nightmare the more he struggles to be the hero. Then to add Porky to the mix is the key. The Porky character was kind of a square, I suppose, but you always felt, in a cartoon like Duck Dodgers that he had his tongue-in-cheek. There was always some sly awareness there.”

The acclaimed animator also noted that George Lucas was particularly inspired by this short: “Lucas said that he saw Duck Dodgers the year it came out when he was eight years old and he said that it impressed him so much that he decided he wanted to make movies. At least, that’s what he said in interviews at the time. Who really knows? Apparently, it had some influence. I know he loved the layouts done by Maurice Noble. Who wouldn’t? They were breathtakingly beautiful.”

While Star Wars ended up having an entirely different tone, the influence of Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century is simply too extensive. Ranging from a passing reference to it in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind to tributes to it in countless modern space comedies, the film undoubtedly represents one of the high-points of the sci-fi genre.

Watch the film below.