Shonka Dukureh, the singer who starred in ‘Elvis’, dies aged 44









Shonka Dukureh, the singer who recently starred in Baz Luhrmann's high-profile biopic about Elvis, was found dead in her Nashville apartment at the age of 44.

According to the report from Nashville PD, Dukureh’s body was found in the bedroom of her apartment, which she shared with her two children. Although the circumstances of her death can be considered to be suspicious, the police investigators have claimed that there is no evidence of foul play.

Dukureh gained prominence through her portrayal of Big Mama Thornton in Elvis. In an interview, she explained: “One thing that stood out to me as I was researching Big Mama Thornton was her self-confidence. Her knowing of herself [and] not being afraid of bringing exactly who she was to the table, whatever table it was.”

“As I was going into the process, I knew that I first needed to be confident that whatever I was bringing to the table was enough for me to embody the whole experience at that time,” Dukureh added. “I had everything I needed. I didn’t need to go and grasp from someone else or outside of myself, but tap into exactly what I brought to the table — just walk in boldness.”

The police revealed that one of her children found her unconscious Thursday morning and asked the neighbours for help. While no cause of death has been determined, medical examinations will shed light on this tragic news.

