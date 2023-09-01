Shirley Manson of Garbage says artists shouldn’t worry about festival line-ups









Shirley Manson, the frontwoman of the 1990s alt-rock group Garbage, has taken to social media to explain why artists should stop worrying about where they place on festival line-ups over time.

Following the Reading and Leeds Festival last weekend, Manson posted an image of the 1998 Reading Festival line-up on the Garbage Instagram account. As seen in the post below, Garbage were placed at the top of the main stage bill on the Sunday, above New Order. In a caption, she explained how daunting it was to be placed above some of their “heroes”.

The caption read: “25 years ago. I spent the entire day feeling mortified that we were headlining above New Order. It was the same summer that we landed higher on bills above Bob Dylan, Nick Cave and Patti Smith. Every time we wanted to grovel with embarrassment at the feet of our heroes.”

“But we were young and inexperienced,” it continued. “We had not yet learned that the music business does not treat its veterans with gentle hands. In due time, enjoying the great privilege of getting to stick around, we found ourselves in similar positions on festival bills as weathered by our heroes before us. We came to learn it is the natural order of things.”

“Bill positions have little bearing on anything other than the simple continuum of life,” Manson offered. “We are grateful to still be here. Playing and surfing and soaring through time whilst being healed by the people. You the people – we thank you for allowing us a seat at the table for over 25 years. We are forever in your debt.”

Kathleen Hannah, the frontwoman of Bikini Kill, commented on the post, expressing her shared sentiments. “Could not have said it better,” she wrote. “Thank you for this!”

The famed Beastie Boys producer Money Mark commented: “I see our names on these posters. So thankful for the chance to give what we made to the fans. That feeling——there is nothing like it. And music?—— it is everything.”

See more