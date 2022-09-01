Shia LaBeouf regrets the depiction of his father in 'Honey Boy'









The actor and screenwriter Shia LaBeouf has admitted that the depiction of his father in the semi-autobiographical movie Honey Boy was “fucking nonsense”.

Written by and starring LaBeouf, the 2019 movie, which also stars Lucas Hedges, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Laura San Giacomo and FKA Twigs, follows the actor’s relationship with his father during his childhood. Though he is depicted as abusive towards his young son in the film, LaBeouf has concluded that the character who represents his father is entirely inaccurate.

Speaking on an episode of Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast, the actor admitted that he took creative liberties with the story to make it more dramatic than it was in reality.

“Here’s a man who I’ve done vilified on a grand scale…I wrote this narrative, which was just fucking nonsense,” he stated, adding, “My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractured, sure. Crooked, sure. Wonky, for sure. But never was not loving, never was not there. He was always there… and I’d done a world press tour about how fucked he was as a man”.

Continuing, LeBeouf adds, “Honey Boy is basically a big ‘woe is me’ story about how fucked my father is, and I wronged him…I turned the knob up on certain shit that wasn’t real. My dad never hit me, never. He spanked me once, one time”.

Recently brought on to appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s forthcoming epic, Megalopolis, LaBeouf will next feature in the Abel Ferrara movie Padre Pio. Check out the trailer below.