Watch Shelley Duvall in the new trailer for 'The Forest Hills'









In recent years, Shelley Duvall vanished from the public eye due to a variety of personal issues, but her filmography speaks for itself. Over the course of her career, Duvall worked with some of the best filmmakers in the world, ranging from Robert Altman and Stanley Kubrick to Woody Allen and Terry Gilliam.

Her last performance came in the 2002 film Manna from Heaven, which was when she announced her retirement from acting. Since then, there have been multiple reports about Duvall’s deteriorating health conditions and other factors that have contributed to her hiatus from acting.

However, it was recently revealed that Duvall is set for a movie comeback after her 20-year retirement. Many fans have speculated that the trauma she experienced on the set of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining influenced her decision to take a break from the highly demanding world of cinema.

That’s exactly why many were shocked to see that Duvall’s new film is going to be a horror thriller titled The Forest Hills. The film, directed by Scott Goldberg, revolves around a man who is subjected to head trauma while camping and experiences nightmarish visions.

Due to the conflicting reports about her health issues, many fans expressed concern about Duvall’s return to cinema. In response to those concerns, Duvall’s representative said: “She thoroughly enjoyed herself and said she missed acting.”

Watch the trailer below.