Sheffield's Tramlines Festival announce line-up for 2023









Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival has announced that the 2023 edition of event will be headlined by The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners, and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott.

The festival takes place at Hillsborough Park in South Yorkshire city from July 21st to 23rd. Aside from the headliners, other artists who have signed up for Tramlines include Blossoms, DMA’s, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Bloc Party, Beabadoobee, Kate Nash, Katy B, Sea Girls, Pale Waves, The Enemy and The Zutons.

Ashcroft was previously set to headline the festival in 2021. However, he pulled out following the announcement the event would go ahead under the government’s Events Research Programme.

Speaking about the launch of Tramlines 2023 line-up, operations director Timm Cleasby said: “This year’s lineup is a cracker with some awesome names and, as always, there’s more than just music with loads to do, see and get involved with. My personal must-sees this year are Kate Nash, Rachel Chinouriri, Rumbi Tauro, Sugababes, the funny Paul Smith, and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott”.

Adding: “To quote our much-missed friend Sarah, ‘I Just want to have a massive party with all my friends’. The turns are booked, the party’s on and you’re all invited. It can’t come soon enough.”

Tramlines announced the line-up by sending miniature bottles of Sheffield condiment Henderson’s Relish, which arrived in the post at addresses across the United Kingdom. General manager of Henderson’s Relish, Matt Davies, said: “The recipe for Henderson’s Relish has been kept under lock and key for over 130 years. Normally, we’re quite good with secrets, but we got a bit too excited about the line-up for this year’s Tramlines. Sorry about that.”

On the new music front, this year Tramlines is tipping a selection of emerging artists, including Stone, The Moly Wallopers, Primaqueen, Jetski, Franz Von, Amaroun, Deadletter, Lizzie Esau, Rumbi Tauro, and Deuxe.

Despite the line-up only just being announced, 95% of weekend tickets for the festival have already been sold. However, a small number of weekend tickets for Tramlines 2023 are remaining, and they’ll be placed on sale on February 3rd at noon for £140. Day tickets will also be available for £50.

See the full lineup below.

