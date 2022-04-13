Sheffield venue The Leadmill launches official petition opposing eviction









Last month saw an outcry for the legendary Sheffield venue, The Leadmill, to be saved from its impending eviction notice.

Now, the managers of the venue have launched an official petition that intends to persuade the government to suspend Section 25 (Grounds C to G) of the Landlord and Tenant Act. If successful, this would mean “tenants cannot be evicted until a Government review has been concluded, and any reforms implemented.”

The petition follows a concerted outcry from musicians and music lovers alike who are fearful that the historic site could soon be forced into closure, bringing an end to its four decades in service.

The Leadmill first opened in 1980, and over its first thirty years, it grew from strength to strength, housing early gigs from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Stone Roses and Coldplay.

The venue remains a popular site for some fantastic gigs, but following the hardships of the pandemic, it is now facing a very real risk of being put out of business. At the end of March, the managers of the venue posted on their website to explain the current situation.

“Today, we have received some devastating news that in one year’s time, our Landlord is trying to evict us, forcing us to close,” the statement began.

It continued: “Since 1980, The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what was a derelict warehouse, transforming it into one of the UK’s most respected venues where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years.”

The team then asked people to show their support for the legendary venue by “sharing this news and sharing your best memories that we can gather to help show them reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill”.

Since the announcement, artists including Arctic Monkeys, Jarvis Cocker, The Cribs, You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi, Kaiser Chiefs, Tim Burgess, Mystery Jets, Billy Bragg, Sleaford Mods, Little Comets, Enter Shikari and many more have shown their support for the venue on social media.

Despite the eviction notice, the landlord has promised that the site will remain a music venue but has conceded that there could be a name change and an overhaul of staff.

You can sign the petition here. Visit leadmill.co.uk for more information.

How to help to save The Leadmill!👇



Our official E-Petition is now LIVE – please sign below to help prevent Landlords from unfairly evicting businesses.



Once you have signed, please RT, thank you.https://t.co/AaLRpkobvP#WeCantLoseLeadmill pic.twitter.com/WVUEEtbhPs — The Leadmill (@Leadmill) April 12, 2022