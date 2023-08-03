Sheer Mag release new single ‘All Lined Up’









American indie rockers Sheer Mag have returned with the brand new single, ‘All Lined Up’.

A funky and disco-infused new track, ‘All Lined Up’ represents a dancier edge to the band’s usual punk-rooted sound. Using a billiards metaphor as a way to deal with some palpable anxiety, ‘All Lined Up’ takes on some seriously heavy thoughts while sounding light as air.

“The genesis of ‘All Lined Up’ stems from late nights at the bar playing pool,” the band shared in a statement. “Last call has long come and gone, the gate is down, the ashtrays are out and your friend behind the bar is giving it all away. Despite the revelry, there’s a looming sense of dread — a fear that no matter how far ahead you get, all it takes is one bad shot to lose the game.”

‘All Lined Up’ represents the first single Sheer Mag has released since signing to Third Man Records earlier this year. Jack White’s label is the new home for the Philadelphia band, who had previously released their first two studio albums on their own label, Wilsuns Recording Company.

“Having been aware of Sheer Mag since their earliest 7-inch singles and keeping up with their self-released, independent DIY take-no-prisoners ethos, I never envisioned a world where they would ever sign to a record label,” Third Man’s Ben Blackwell shared in a statement.

“So imagine how ecstatic we were at Third Man when the band reached out to us directly and asked if we’d be interested in partnering with them. Still doesn’t seem real. We are beyond honoured, humbled really, to receive their handshake and their trust. This is gonna be fun as shit.”

Check out the video for ‘All Lined Up’ down below.