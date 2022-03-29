She & Him announce Brian Wilson tribute tour









She & Him, the folky duo made up of actress Zooey Deschanel and indie rocker M. Ward, have announced a new tour that will find the pair paying tribute to Brian Wilson.

The ‘Melt Away’ tour will feature the duo playing a number of Wilson’s most famous songs from his time in The Beach Boys, as well as hidden gems and lesser-known tracks from Wilson’s solo career. The duo will also be playing songs from their own catalogue, which is now six albums deep.

The tour will see the pair play 11 concerts throughout the summer and fall of 2022. The jaunt begins at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado and will see the band play mostly in the pacific northwest and their native California. The tour runs through June but will pick up again in September with a one-off performance at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.

She & Him have not had a tour featuring their own original music in nearly a decade, with the last concert featuring their own songs being back in 2013. The pair have gone on a Christmas tour in the meantime singing yuletide classics, but the ‘Melt Away’ will be the first time they’ve performed their own songs live in nine years.

Wilson has a prior history with Deschanel and Ward, having recorded the song ‘On An Island’ from his 2015 album No Pier Pressure with the duo. You can check out that performance, plus the upcoming dates for the ‘Melt Away’ tour, down below.

She & Him tour dates:

6/13 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

6/14 – Salt Lake City – TBD

6/16 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

6/17 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

6/18 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

6/20 – Jacksonville, OR – TBD

6/22 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/23 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

6/24 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

6/25 – Los Angeles, CA – TBD

9/09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts