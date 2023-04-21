‘Shazam 2’ director calls the movie “unwatchable”
(Credit: DC Films)

Film

'Shazam 2' director calls the movie "unwatchable"

Fri 21st Apr 2023 14.05 BST

David F. Sandberg, the director of the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has called his own movie “unwatchable” following backlash from fans and critics.

The film had a budget of $125million with a further $100million set aside for marketing, however, so far, it has only grossed £30.1milllion at the box office and it doesn’t show any signs of picking up any time soon.

This prompted the lead star, Zachary Levi, to embark on a rant about the problems that the film faced and his own director has seemingly since ratified that by giving the movie its harshest review yet. He gave the film a sorry 0.5 stars.

In his very own Letterboxd review, Sandberg admitted: “Billy and Shazam have different personalities. I really wish someone would point this out to the director. Unwatchable!”

Seemingly, he often leaves jokey, self-damning reviews of his films on the review site. However, this one is less tongue-in-cheek than the others as he also took to Twitter and voiced: “I saw where this was heading a long time ago. I’ll be alright though. I got paid all my money upfront.”

Most popular

Jobs / Careers

Contact Us

© 2023 Far Out Magazine