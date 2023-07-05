‘Indiana Jones’ actor Shaunette Renée Wilson requested an “offensive” scene to be changed









Shaunette Renée Wilson, the star of the new Indiana Jones movie, has recently revealed that she had to ask for an “offensive” scene to be changed in the Harrison Ford-featuring film.

In the fifth Indiana Jones movie, The Dial of Destiny, Wilson plays the character of Agent Mason. The actor actually landed the role without having to audition after she met with director James Mangold over Zoom.

When Wilson got the script, though, she found a problem with a particular scene and informed Mangold of the issue. In a recent interview with Variety, Wilson discussed the scene.

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but my character had a particular way of exiting the film,” she said. “And initially, I found it to be a little too offensive and a bit problematic.”

The actor continued, “I was like, ‘We probably don’t need to say these words or have it done this way, and this is something I’m uncomfortable with’.” Fortunately, Mangold received Wilson’s suggestions well.

The director told Wilson, “You know what, you’re completely right, I hear you. That’s something I flagged as well.” The actor then noted, “And we were able to work on that.”

Wilson said that she was “impressed” by the receptiveness of Mangold, who listened to all her thoughts about the script and her character. “The brilliance and wonder of James Mangold is his ability to collaborate,” the actor said, “and he heard me out and he was very honest about it and took what I said and it was implemented in rewrites.”

She added, “That has been a wonderful part of this process — to actually be able to feel like you are integral and you have a point of view when it comes to what’s being written.”