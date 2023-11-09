Sharon Stone claims former Sony boss sexually harassed her in the 1980s

Actor Sharon Stone has claimed she was sexually harassed by a former boss at Sony before she found success in Hollywood.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the unnamed figure’s office at Sony during the 1980s. At this time, the Basic Instinct star was a young actor who was beginning to make her first steps in the film industry.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Stone claimed: “I went to his office and it was, you know, back in the ‘80s, so the couch was basically on the floor, you know? It was those very low giant couches and my knees were around my neck and of course, I’m so tall anyway, so I look like all legs sitting there akimbo on the couch. And he is pacing around the office and he’s doing the exact same thing.”

The actor then alleged the executive said: “‘Oh, it’s true what they say about you and you’re the most gorgeous. We haven’t seen anyone like you in decades. Everybody’s talking about you, and look at you. You’re the most articulate. You’re so smart and beautiful, and that hair.’”

Stone continued: “Then he came walking right up in front of me and he said, ‘But first … ‘, and he took his penis right out in my face. Of course, I was very young and what I do when I’m nervous, because I’m basically a very bubbly person, I started laughing.”

“I started laughing and crying at the same time and I couldn’t stop because I became hysterical. I couldn’t stop, so he didn’t know what to do. So, of course, he put it away and he went through this door behind his desk, which I thought was that he left, so I didn’t know what to do. I was just sitting there hysterical and eventually his secretary came and led me out, right? This was not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career,” she added.

The actor also revealed during the podcast: “I’ve gone to screenings where the only seat left was an empty one next to me and I’ve had men sit on the stairs in the aisle because they know, don’t sit next to me if you’re a Me Too that Me Too’d me, don’t sit in that empty chair next to me unless you’re gonna say sorry.”

Meanwhile, Stone recently claimed the film industry shunned her after suffering from a stroke in 2001, which led to her taking a break from Hollywood.

Listen to her appearance on Let’s Talk Off Camera below.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.